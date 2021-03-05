Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 1,215 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $224.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

