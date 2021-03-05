Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

