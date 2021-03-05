Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane J. Thompson sold 43,408 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $705,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,817 shares of company stock worth $3,836,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $641.16 million, a P/E ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

