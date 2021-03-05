Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

