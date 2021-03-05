ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of SSTI opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $409.17 million, a P/E ratio of 155.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,076,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,591 shares of company stock valued at $370,789 and sold 38,028 shares valued at $1,318,164. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after purchasing an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

