Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Rises By 88.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the January 28th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $2.23 on Friday. Yunji has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $480.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

