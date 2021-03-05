Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Drops By 52.6%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the January 28th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,118,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 341,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000.

Shares of NYSE:WIW remained flat at $$12.07 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,621. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

