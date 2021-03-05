Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Decreases By 40.6%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the January 28th total of 403,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VGZ. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 550,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,973. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.