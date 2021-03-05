Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Rises By 139.6%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the January 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TUIFY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.85 on Friday. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $558.29 million during the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 40.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.51%. On average, analysts expect that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

