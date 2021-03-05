Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expands By 106.5%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,650,000 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the January 28th total of 20,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,848,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,766,007. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

