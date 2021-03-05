Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Increases By 45.0%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the January 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SVNLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. 741,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,136. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2466 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVNLY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.