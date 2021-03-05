Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Decreases By 27.3%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,347. Spring Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

