Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Grows By 84.2%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the January 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.