Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Expands By 59.4%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the January 28th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SGIOY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 77,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,913. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

