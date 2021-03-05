Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Expands By 111.8%

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $44.44 million, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

