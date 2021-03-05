Short Interest in Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Decreases By 57.1%

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRCNF remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 22,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,493. Pure Global Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Pure Global Cannabis

Pure Global Cannabis Inc produces cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company provides cannabis products, such as dried flower, cannabis oils, soft gels and capsules, seedlings and clones, vape pen cartridges, topicals, sublingual strip/spray, transdermal patch, and edibles and beverages, as well as wellness products.

