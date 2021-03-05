Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Decreases By 37.7%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,571,700 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 28th total of 5,731,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 618,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEYUF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

