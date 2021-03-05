Short Interest in Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Increases By 100.0%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PFLC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Get Pacific Financial alerts:

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.