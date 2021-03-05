Short Interest in Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Increases By 100.0%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PFLC opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
About Pacific Financial
