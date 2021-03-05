Short Interest in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expands By 45.6%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the January 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 894,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.62. 10,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,714. The company has a market cap of $223.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

