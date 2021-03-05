Short Interest in Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Grows By 136.6%

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 136.6% from the January 28th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,701,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAXD opened at $0.00 on Friday. Max Sound has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Max Sound alerts:

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. The company markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.