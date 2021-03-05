Short Interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expands By 56.1%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the January 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $6.20 on Friday, reaching $173.81. 16,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $179.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,838,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 243,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

