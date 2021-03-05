Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Rises By 115.4%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBRMF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile
