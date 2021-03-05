Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Rises By 115.4%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBRMF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

