Short Interest in Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Rises By 100.0%

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. Krones has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

