Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Declines By 50.5%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the January 28th total of 118,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 2,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

