Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Decreases By 55.2%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the January 28th total of 212,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 734,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,135. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

