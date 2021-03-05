Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Decreases By 54.3%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 28th total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industrias Peñoles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

Shares of IPOAF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico and internationally. It operates through Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Other segments. The company is also involved in the smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.