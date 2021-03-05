Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 60.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the January 28th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $240.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.