Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 60.8%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the January 28th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $240.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

