Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Drops By 55.9%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the January 28th total of 979,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

IGG stock remained flat at $$1.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. IGG has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 24 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

