Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Declines By 46.7%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MSMGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 265,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,038. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Grid Metals Company Profile
