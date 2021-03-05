Short Interest in Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Decreases By 36.0%

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the January 28th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,467,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GNBT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Generex Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Generex Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 1,722.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,712.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

