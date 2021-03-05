Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Decreases By 39.4%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 787,500 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the January 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $367,842.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

