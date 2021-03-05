Short Interest in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Declines By 50.5%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the January 28th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. 74,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

