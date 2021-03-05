Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Increases By 46.9%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 28th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,120,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

Better World Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48. Better World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

