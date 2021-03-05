Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Declines By 41.8%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLWYF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. Bellway has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

