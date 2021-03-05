Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Drops By 36.5%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,800,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the January 28th total of 32,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 49,187,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,949,992. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.90.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

