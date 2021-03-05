Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Drops By 38.8%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AFINP opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

