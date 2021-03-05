Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Declines By 29.4%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on AGFMF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price target on AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.30 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

