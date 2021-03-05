ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

