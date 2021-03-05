ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 240 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.