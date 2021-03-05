Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
SNX opened at GBX 141.70 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.77. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 157 ($2.05).
Synectics Company Profile
