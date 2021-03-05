Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SNX opened at GBX 141.70 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.77. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 157 ($2.05).

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.