Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 153.8% in February

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSDOY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shiseido presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

SSDOY opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $79.55.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Research analysts forecast that Shiseido will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

