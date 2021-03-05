Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) versus Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Critical Survey

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

38.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $23.18 billion 0.25 $435.80 million $5.28 13.53 Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Penske Automotive Group and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Shift Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50

Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus target price of $65.89, indicating a potential downside of 7.76%. Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 90.24%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 2.17% 15.09% 3.20% Shift Technologies N/A -483.02% -15.70%

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Shift Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, including vehicle and collision repair services, as well as in the placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. It also operates used vehicle supercenters that retails and wholesales used vehicles. The company also operates a heavy and medium duty trucks dealership, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, services and parts, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles, together with associated parts. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 317 retail automotive franchises, including 145 franchises located in the United States and 172 franchises located outside of the United States; sixteen used vehicle supercenters in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 25 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, Idaho, and Canada. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.