Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Trading Down 9.1%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s share price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 3,161,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,629,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

