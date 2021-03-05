Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.24 ($0.03). Shefa Gems shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,698 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.22.

About Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Shefa Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shefa Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.