SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Update

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 176,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHSP shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of SHSP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.87. 6,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. SharpSpring has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $218.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.75.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

