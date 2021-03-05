SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Shares Down 6.1%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84. 476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of SGL Carbon to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

