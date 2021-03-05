SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 39,550 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,879.

Shares of BDTX opened at $23.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $857.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

