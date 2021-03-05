SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,881,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $35,886,412 in the last ninety days.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

