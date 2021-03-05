SG Americas Securities LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

EEFT opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 288.29 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $158.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

