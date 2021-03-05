SG Americas Securities LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Vision during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,105.78, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.